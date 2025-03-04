Briya Expands Access to European Real-World Data Through Strategic Partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza

SAN GIOVANNI ROTONDO, Italy, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya, a leading healthcare data retrieval network, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, one of Italy's premier hospitals renowned for its advanced medical care and research initiatives. This collaboration marks a significant step in addressing a long-standing challenge in European medical research: the difficulty of accessing high-quality, real-world data (RWD) across the region.

Founded by Saint Pio of Pietrelcina and inaugurated on May 5, 1956, Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering"), is a private scientific research hospital located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Recognized for many years as one of the best Italian smart hospitals by the Newsweek ranking, the institution treats over 200,000 patients annually and is considered a relevant scientific research institution in Europe.

While RWD is increasingly essential for driving medical innovation, access to high-quality European data remains complex. This partnership addresses that gap by enabling global researchers to incorporate diverse Italian datasets into real-world evidence (RWE) studies, ultimately enhancing inclusion, refining clinical insights, and improving patient outcomes. Briya's platform adheres to all local and global compliance regulations including the European GDPR and provides unparalleled access to European RWD.

"We are thrilled to partner with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza," said David Lazerson, Co-Founder and CEO at Briya. "Their commitment to excel both in patient care and research aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate innovation through data." This partnership paves the way for increased ex-US RWD use, which is still in its infancy."

Dr. Gino Gumirato, CEO of Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, added, "Collaborating with Briya provides us with a unique opportunity. We can securely share and analyze data, and take part in groundbreaking discoveries. We are excited to lead the charge in enabling access to high-quality Real-World Data (RWD) from Italy."

By bridging the gap between European data sources and global researchers, this partnership redefines the landscape of real-world evidence generation. It underscores a shared vision of unlocking the power of healthcare data to drive medical breakthroughs, not just in Italy, but worldwide.

Briya is a leading healthcare data exchange network that provides rapid, secure, and frictionless access to patient-level clinical and real-world data. By retrieving, harmonizing, and standardizing data across global sources, Briya empowers health organizations, researchers, and life science companies to unlock the value of real-world data. Visit us at briya.com

