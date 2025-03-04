CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - British bakery chain operator Greggs PLC (GRG.L) reported that its profit before tax for fiscal year 2024 increased to 203.9 million pounds from 188.3 million pounds in the same period last year.Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops have increased by 1.7% year-on-year in the first nine weeks of 2025 with challenging weather conditions in January followed by improved trading in February.The company's expectations for 2025 are unchanged. The company is confident that it can manage inflationary headwinds and deliver another year of progress in 2025.The Board intends to recommend at the AGM a final dividend of 50.0 pence per share, which was 46.0 pence per share in 2023, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 69.0 pence per share, compared to 62.0 pence per share in 2023.Greggs's profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2024 was 153.4 million pounds or 149.6 pence per share up from 142.5 million pounds or 139.2 pence per share in the prior year.Underlying earnings per share in 2024 was 137.5 pence compared to 123.8 pence last year.Total sales for fiscal year 2024 grew 11.3% to 2.014 billion pounds from last year's 1.810 billion pounds last year. Within this, company-managed shop like-for-like sales were 5.5% higher than 2023.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX