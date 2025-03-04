LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax fell 39.7 percent to $13.8 million from last year's $22.9 million. Earnings per share 2.22 US cents, down from 4.26 US cents a year ago.
Adjusted profit before tax was $49.7 million, same as last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 7.67 US cents, compared to 7.50 US cents in the prior year.
Adjusted operating profit grew 2.2 percent from last year to $46.2 million.
Revenue for the year was $460.2 million, down 3 percent from $474.3 million a year ago.
Orderbook grew 6.3 percent from last year to $312.1 million, and order intake edged up 0.4 percent to $479.0 million.
Looking ahead, Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Despite ongoing challenging market conditions, momentum picked up in the latter part of the financial year. . Good progress was made in customer diversification, and the recent launch of new products has started to achieve traction. We are well positioned for 2025, with a robust balance sheet, an innovative portfolio and a growing order book.'
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News