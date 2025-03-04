LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax fell 39.7 percent to $13.8 million from last year's $22.9 million. Earnings per share 2.22 US cents, down from 4.26 US cents a year ago.Adjusted profit before tax was $49.7 million, same as last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 7.67 US cents, compared to 7.50 US cents in the prior year.Adjusted operating profit grew 2.2 percent from last year to $46.2 million.Revenue for the year was $460.2 million, down 3 percent from $474.3 million a year ago.Orderbook grew 6.3 percent from last year to $312.1 million, and order intake edged up 0.4 percent to $479.0 million.Looking ahead, Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Despite ongoing challenging market conditions, momentum picked up in the latter part of the financial year. . Good progress was made in customer diversification, and the recent launch of new products has started to achieve traction. We are well positioned for 2025, with a robust balance sheet, an innovative portfolio and a growing order book.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX