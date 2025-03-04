Fresenius SE has successfully completed its previously announced reduction in Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) ownership, generating approximately €1.1 billion in gross proceeds. The health care conglomerate placed 10.6 million FMC shares at €44.50 per share, representing about 3.6% of FMC's capital stock. Additionally, Fresenius issued zero-coupon convertible bonds worth €600 million that can be exchanged for approximately 10.4 million FMC shares, equivalent to another 3.5% of capital stock. The bonds were placed with a 30% premium, allowing Fresenius to potentially benefit from future value increases while establishing a cost-effective financing structure. Despite these transactions, Fresenius remains FMC's largest shareholder, now holding 25% plus one share - down from the previous 32.2% stake. The market reacted with mixed signals, as FMC shares declined by 5.4% in pre-market trading, while Fresenius shares remained relatively stable with only a minimal 0.3% decrease.

Strategic Financial Reallocation

The proceeds from these transactions will be utilized according to the company's capital allocation strategy, focusing on balance sheet optimization, debt reduction, and promotion of long-term growth to enhance overall company value. Market experts described the FMC stake reduction as an "open secret," noting that completion of the transaction has eliminated uncertainty surrounding the company's strategic direction. Despite the ownership reduction, Fresenius has committed to continued support of FMC's management through its representatives on the supervisory board. As part of the placement agreements, Fresenius has entered into a 180-day lock-up commitment, subject to customary market exceptions, which should provide short-term stability in the shareholder structure as the company implements its revised strategic approach.

