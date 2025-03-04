Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
Post-stabilisation notice
March 4, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 500mil 3NC2 Preferred Senior Floating Rate Notes
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ45ZM5
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
Callable Preferred Senior FRN, 3MEuribor + 50bp due 3 March 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator and Manager:
Commerzbank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.