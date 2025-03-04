Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

Post-stabilisation notice

March 4, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500mil 3NC2 Preferred Senior Floating Rate Notes

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45ZM5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: Callable Preferred Senior FRN, 3MEuribor + 50bp due 3 March 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator and Manager: Commerzbank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.