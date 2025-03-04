LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) reported fiscal 2024 profit before tax from continuing operations was 414 million pounds compared to 378 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 65.6 pence compared to 56.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations was 444 million pounds compared to 467 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 70.4 pence compared to 75.3 pence.For the twelve months to 31 December 2024, revenue from continuing operations declined to 9.26 billion pounds from 9.38 billion pounds, prior year.The Group expects to deliver higher EPS growth in fiscal 2025, driven by profit growth and share buybacks.Inchcape said the Group is initiating a new share buyback programme of 250 million pounds, which will commence on 4 March 2025 and is expected to conclude within the next 12 months. The Board declared a final dividend of 17.2 pence for fiscal 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX