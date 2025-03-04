DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.8117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1422448 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 377895 EQS News ID: 2094821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 04, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)