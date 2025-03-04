LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc. (ITRK.L), a quality and safety solutions provider, announced Tuesday that its pre-tax income increased in the fiscal year compared with the last year.Shares of Intertek are increasing in the market now.In the fiscal year ending December 31, pre-tax income was GBP 490 million, up from GBP 422.3 million last year.Net Income also came higher at GBP 367.2 million compared with GBP 318.1 million prior year.Earnings per share were 212.7 pence versus 183.4 pence in the previous year.Operating profit increased to GBP 535.7 million from GBP 486.2 million last year.On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at GBP 390.8 million from GBP 361.7 million prior year.Adjusted earnings per share increased 7.9 percent to 240.6 pence from 223 pence last year.Revenue rose to GBP 3.39 billion from GBP 3.33 billion in the previous year.Looking ahead, the company expects 2025 Capital expenditure to range from GBP 135 million to GBP 145 million.Net finance is expected to cost in the GBP 42 million to GBP 44 million range.The effective tax rate is anticipated in the 25% to 26% range in the fiscal year 2025. Minority interests are expected to range between GBP 23 million to GBP 24 million.The targeted dividend payout ratio is anticipated at around 65 percent.The net financial debt is expected to range between GBP 470 million and GBP 520 million.For the 2025 growth plan, the company anticipates that its Consumer Products division will achieve mid-single-digit like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency.Intertek is currently trading, 6.01% at 5465 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX