FERNRIDE Selects QNX for Safety-Certified Autonomous Terminal Tractor Solution

Powered by the QNX OS for Safety, FERNRIDE's new autonomous solution helps logistics customers tackle labor shortages and boost efficiencies

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its QNX® OS for Safety has been deployed by FERNRIDE, to enhance the reliability and security of its safety-critical autonomous terminal tractor solution.

A pioneer in scalable automation solutions for port and yard logistics, FERNRIDE is transforming operations in container terminals, where efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness are paramount. With the global demand for streamlined logistics on the rise, container terminals are adopting advanced technologies to address challenges such as labor shortages, tight delivery schedules and the need for 24/7 operations. In response, FERNRIDE has developed an autonomous terminal tractor solution, pioneering the path towards compliance with the European Machinery Directive (Directive 2006/42/EC) and EU Declaration of Conformity (CE Marking) in the field of autonomous logistics. With foundational embedded software from QNX, FERNRIDE has since been able to accelerate its development efforts, moving closer to these milestones.

"Safety is a non-negotiable priority at FERNRIDE," said John Hughes, Sr. Engineering Manager at FERNRIDE. "As a next milestone, we will remove the safety driver from the cabin of our autonomous terminal tractors to unlock the path to scaling with our customers. To do this, we need to authoritatively prove that the entire system is safe. Choosing a certified operating system means we are able to shorten the timeline for getting the entire technology stack for our solution certified. It is important for us to be mindful of our resources without compromising the quality of the outcome."

Safety Built in From the Ground Up

Certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, QNX OS for Safety provides a robust foundation for developing and deploying advanced automotive solutions, while allowing customers to meet stringent EU safety compliance regulations. Using QNX OS for Safety meant FERNRIDE could meet the high standards of functional safety and focus their efforts on innovation, instead of certifying their operating system.

"We are proud to collaborate with FERNRIDE to deliver its cutting-edge autonomous solution, especially at a time when the logistics industry is urgently seeking ways to reduce costs while not compromising on meeting safety goals," said Grant Courville, SVP Products and Strategy at QNX. "By leveraging the capabilities of safety certified software and engineering services, FERNRIDE is helping to drive the future of autonomy and empowering their customers to achieve next-level efficiency and safety. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to working with companies at the forefront of innovation who prioritize safety, security, reliability, and performance."

Ease of Use Delivers Faster GTM

QNX OS for Safety is POSIX-compliant, making it easy for developers who are used to Linux to make the switch to QNX. For FERNRIDE, it meant their developers were up and running on QNX quickly, making it an ideal choice for developing their solution that included both a safety component based on QNX and a non-safety component based on Linux. They were able to meet their deadlines efficiently, with the confidence that their critical system maintained the highest safety standards, accelerating their time to market.

QNX powers critical applications across various embedded industries and is trusted as the software foundation by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. By championing innovation and safety, QNX continues to drive the future of embedded technology, ensuring seamless integration and high performance in mission-critical environments.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About FERNRIDE

FERNRIDE offers scalable automation solutions for yard trucking that increase productivity, promote sustainability, and improve worker safety. The company employs a human-assisted autonomy approach, which allows for remote takeovers of trucks when necessary. This ensures seamless integration and reliable operations for logistics operators. With more than a decade of research and high-profile customers, including Volkswagen, HHLA and DB Schenker, FERNRIDE uses advanced technology to address major industry challenges, such as driver shortages and the negative environmental impact of logistics operations. The company was founded by Hendrik Kramer, Maximilian Fisser, and Jean-Michael Georg, and currently has over 150 employees. www.fernride.com

