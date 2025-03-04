Consistent, frictionless payment experience for passengers and reduced complexity for train operating companies.

NMI, a global leader in embedded payments infrastructure has revolutionised the ticketing experience for passengers across the UK railway network. In collaboration with a leading ticketing software provider and payment device manufacturer, NMI has modernised the payment infrastructure at more than 200 UK train stations, improving convenience for passengers and delivering secure, efficient, and streamlined payment solutions to 16 train operating companies, including Great Western Railway, Northern Rail, East Midlands, and Arriva Cross Country.

At the heart of this transformation is NMI's advanced payment gateway, which seamlessly powers transactions across 4,000 newly deployed portable and fixed PIN pads. Whether passengers purchase tickets at a traditional ticket counter, on-platform, or directly from mobile revenue protection officers, NMI's secure payment technology ensures a familiar, frictionless experience across the rail networks. Supporting all major card types and digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, NMI enables passengers to pay in the way that suits them best.

This initiative brings state-of-the-art technology to train stations nationwide, enhancing the customer experience with secure, flexible, and efficient payment solutions. The devices chosen by the ticketing provider provide a seamless solution for on-platform and on-train ticket sales as well as penalty fare payments. With a single type of payment device used across all touchpoints, inventory management becomes more streamlined, reducing operational complexities and costs and transforming how train stations handle payments. Security and compliance are critical in the rail industry. NMI's Payment Card Industry Point-to-Point Encryption (PCI P2PE) solution significantly reduces the complexity of PCI DSS compliance for train operating companies and the ticketing provider. By encrypting payment data at the point of entry via the PIN pad device and securely transmitting it through the NMI Gateway, the system enhances protection against potential threats while minimising operational risks and costs.

Peter Alcock, Head of Unattended Payment Solutions at NMI, said:

"This project marks a major milestone in railway payment modernisation, delivering a seamless and consistent experience for passengers wherever they buy their tickets. NMI's payment gateway ensures that all transactions, whether at a ticket counter, on-platform, or onboard, are processed with speed and security, simplifying operations for train operators, reducing maintenance needs, and lowering costs. We're thrilled to support this transformation, making payments simpler, faster, and more secure for passengers and rail operators alike."

Sixteen train operating companies, including Great Western Railway, Northern Rail, East Midlands, and Arriva Cross Country, participated in this project which began in the summer of 2023 at Liverpool Lime Street and recently concluded at Shenfield, Essex. More than 4,000 new PIN pads were deployed across 232 stations marking a major milestone in railway payment modernisation.

About NMI

NMI is a global leader in embedded payments infrastructure, powering more than $225 billion in payment volume every year. From our industry-leading payment gateway technology to our seamless merchant underwriting, acquiring, onboarding, and management platform, we enable our partners across the entire payments ecosystem. We help our partners deliver frictionless payment solutions to their customers, offering modularity, flexibility, and choice, wherever and however consumers want to pay online, in-store, in-app, mobile, and unattended. And we're constantly innovating, empowering ISOs, SaaS providers, and payment professionals as they embrace the future of fintech. Learn more at www.nmi.com.

