University of Sheffield research finds agrivoltaics could be key to addressing land-use conflicts in England. Paper authors tell pv magazine a better understanding of how top UK crops perform alongside PV installations is needed, and farmer input is crucial. Farmer engagement and more crop research are key to unlocking significant PV potential on Great Britain's farms, according to the authors of new University of Sheffield research on agrivoltaics. In their paper, "The spatial potential for agrivoltaics to address energy-agriculture land-use conflicts in Great Britain," set to appear in Applied ...

