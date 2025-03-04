Shell plc announces changes to the Executive Committee

London, March 4, 2025 - In line with its ongoing transformation, Shell announces further changes to its Executive Committee and leadership structure to support its strategy to deliver more value with less emissions.

"We have made significant progress in the last two years building stability with a track record of strong performance and active portfolio management, while simplifying our business," said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan. "Now is the right time to begin the next phase of our transformation. Going forward, we will delayer our most senior leadership structure to reflect the three primary areas of business value - Integrated Gas; Upstream; and Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, whilst also elevating Trading and Supply, which is a key enabler across the organisation. In the first half of 2026, we will also integrate the technical divisions, that today make up our Projects and Technology directorate, into our business lines. This further simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value."

After more than a decade of distinguished service with Shell, Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Zoë Yujnovich, will step down effective 31 March 2025. Zoë will assist with the transition, after which she will leave the Group.Cederic Cremers is appointed President, Integrated Gas, and Peter Costello is appointed President, Upstream, with both joining the Executive Committee effective 1 April 2025.

Sawan said, "I have deeply appreciated Zoë's insights and guidance as a member of the Executive Committee. She has contributed to shaping our company strategy, driven disciplined focus, simplicity and improved performance. Zoë's outstanding impact as a leader leaves a lasting legacy and positions us strongly for the future. Her hallmark is a strong sense of purpose and deep engagement with our front-line staff, communities and host governments. I wish Zoë success in all that lies ahead and welcome Cederic and Peter to the Executive Committee."

Notes to editors

Cederic Cremers was appointed Executive Vice President, Liquefied Natural Gas in August 2021, a role that was expanded in 2024 to include Shell's Gas to Liquids assets. He joined Shell's Retail business in 2002 and has held a variety of finance and commercial roles across Shell upstream and downstream businesses, including General Manager, Shell Chemicals Europe; Vice President, Commercial and New Business Development, Asia; and Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Russia. Cederic is a Dutch citizen and holds a Master's degree in Business Economics from Erasmus University.

Peter Costello was appointed Executive Vice President, Conventional Oil and Gas in November 2021 after serving as Senior Vice President of that same business. Peter joined Shell in 2016 as Vice President, Nigeria and Gabon following the company's combination with BG Group, where he held geographically diverse senior roles across Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream, including President and Country Head, Kazakhstan. Peter's career began at the former British Gas. He is a British citizen and holds a Bachelor's degree in Science & Materials Technology and an MBA from the University of Southampton.

From 1 April 2025, leaders on the Executive Committee representing Integrated Gas; Upstream; Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions; Trading and Supply; and Projects and Technology, will each be referred to as President of their respective organisations, rather than Director. Functional leaders on the Executive Committee will be referred to as Chief Officer of their respective functions.

The following members of the Executive Committee will continue in their current roles: President, Projects and Technology, Robin Mooldijk; Chief Financial Officer, Sinead Gorman; Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer, Rachel Solway; and Chief Legal Officer, Philippa Bounds. As previously announced, Andrew Smith and Machteld de Haan will join the Executive Committee from 1 April 2025 as President, Trading and Supply and President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, respectively.

The changes announced today do not affect Shell's financial reporting segments, which remain Integrated Gas; Upstream; Marketing, Chemicals and Products; Renewables and Energy Solutions; and Corporate.





