The industrial service provider Bilfinger has delivered impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2024, significantly outperforming market expectations. Operating profit (EBITA) soared by 39 percent to €264 million, while revenue increased by 12 percent to approximately €5 billion. The EBITA margin improved notably from 4.3 to 5.2 percent, exceeding analyst forecasts by 20 basis points. This strong performance is attributed to robust demand for outsourcing services, successful implementation of an efficiency program, and faster-than-expected integration of the Stork Group acquisition completed in April. Despite a slight 1 percent decrease in net profit to €180 million-due to a tax credit recorded in the previous year-shareholders will benefit from a substantial dividend increase to €2.40 per share, up from €1.80 previously. This announcement propelled Bilfinger's stock price by approximately 3 percent in MDAX trading, reaching €60.80 and making it one of the few gainers in the index.

Optimistic Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, the Mannheim-based company has provided an ambitious outlook for 2025, projecting revenue between €5.1 billion and €5.7 billion. Management anticipates an EBITA margin between 5.2 and 5.8 percent, exceeding current analyst projections of 5.6 percent. The company confirmed its medium-term targets, including an EBITA margin of 6 to 7 percent and average annual revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent. Bilfinger's leadership expressed confidence in meeting these objectives despite volatile global market conditions, noting that growing industry requirements for greater efficiency and sustainability in industrial facilities should continue to drive demand for the company's services.

