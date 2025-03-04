Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
04.03.25
08:01 Uhr
2,469 Euro
-0,001
-0,02 %
04.03.2025 11:12 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Date: 4 March 2025

Name of applicant:

BlackRock American Income Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General Purpose block listing

Period of return:

From:

1 September 2024

To:

28 February 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

19,272,125

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

19,272,125

Name of contact:

Ms C Driscoll

Telephone number of contact:

0207 743 2427



© 2025 PR Newswire
