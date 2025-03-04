BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Date: 4 March 2025
Name of applicant:
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General Purpose block listing
Period of return:
From:
1 September 2024
To:
28 February 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
19,272,125
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
19,272,125
Name of contact:
Ms C Driscoll
Telephone number of contact:
0207 743 2427
