MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined unexpectedly in February, data from the labor ministry showed on Tuesday.The number of people out of work decreased 5,994 in February from the previous month. Unemployment was expected to surge 45,200. Unemployment had declined around 7,450 in the same period last year.Usually, the number of unemployed registered at the public employment services increase in the month of February, the ministry said.The total number of unemployed was 2.59 million, which was the lowest figure for the month of February since 2008.Compared to last year, unemployment fell 166,959 in February.Registered unemployment decreased 5,764 in the services sector and by 3,409 in construction. Unemployment fell by 2,214 in industry. On the other hand, unemployment in the agriculture sector increased by 210.Among young people aged below 25 years, unemployment rose by 6,522 or 3.46 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX