OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-week low of 148.60 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.0528 against the euro, from early highs of 149.57 and 1.0471, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback slipped to near 3-month lows of 1.2741 and 0.8906 from early highs of 1.2679 and 0.8972, respectively.The greenback edged down to 1.4410 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.4521.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 144.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.87 against the franc and 1.41 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX