DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc. (ACN), a professional services company, On Tuesday announced that it has acquired Halfspace, Denmark-based an artificial intelligence company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Accenture's AI skills and team in the Nordic region and Europe will grow with this acquisition.By bringing in Halfspace, Accenture will expand its Center for Advanced AI into the Nordics, helping clients make the most of AI.Halfspace, founded in 2015, builds AI solutions to simplify business processes and turn data into useful insights.In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.28% less at $344.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.