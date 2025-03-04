ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate declined slightly in January from a 5-month high in the previous month, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.3 percent in January from 6.4 percent in December. The expected rate was 6.2 percent.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.The number of unemployed people declined by 9,000 to 1.621 million in January compared to the previous month.Meanwhile, the inactivity rate among the 15 to 64 age group dropped to 42.2 percent from 42.5 percent.Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 62.8 percent in January, up from 62.4 percent in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX