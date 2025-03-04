SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of GM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICITON WHERE TO DO SO WOULD COSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THE JURISDICITON.

4 March 2025

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company announces that at the General Meeting held today the special resolution concerning the voluntary winding-up of the Company and the appointment of the Liquidators was duly passed.

All terms capitalised but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 7 February 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Colin McLean SVM Asset Management Limited 0131 226 6699

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800KIT8DHOPEWW568