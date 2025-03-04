Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 11:54 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of GM

Finanznachrichten News

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICITON WHERE TO DO SO WOULD COSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THE JURISDICITON.

4 March 2025

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company announces that at the General Meeting held today the special resolution concerning the voluntary winding-up of the Company and the appointment of the Liquidators was duly passed.

All terms capitalised but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 7 February 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Colin McLean SVM Asset Management Limited 0131 226 6699

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800KIT8DHOPEWW568


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.