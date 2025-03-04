INGAGE Biz: INGAGE Opens Tampa Office and Expands Public Relations Practice With Key Promotion

The public relations, digital, and public affairs firm's expansion underscores the rapid growth in response to Florida's economy.

Miami-based INGAGE Biz (INGAGE), a leading marketing firm in the sectors of legal, real estate, government and education, announced the opening of a Tampa office and the promotion of Tampa-based Michelle Lenhart to Senior Vice President, Public Relations and New Business Development. The expansion underscores INGAGE's rapid growth in response to Florida's influx of businesses and residents driving Tampa Bay's development.

INGAGE - Marketing Agency

INGAGE Logo

In her expanded role, Michelle will lead the strategic direction, performance and growth of the public relations and business development departments, ensuring continued excellence and innovation across the region. Michelle's expertise will be critical in establishing and fostering relationships with new clients while driving the continued success of INGAGE's strategic initiatives in this new market.

With more than 15 years of distinguished experience in public relations, integrated marketing and strategic business development, Michelle has a proven track record of leading high-impact initiatives that amplify brand visibility, foster strong client relationships, and elevate corporate positioning. Her ability to navigate complex projects, from public relations to public affairs and crisis communications, has earned her recognition as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

"Our expansion into Tampa aligned with INGAGE's broader mission to bring sophisticated, integrated marketing solutions to high-growth regions," said Katherine Doble, INGAGE Founder and President. "Michelle's exceptional leadership, coupled with her deep expertise in public relations and business development, makes her the perfect leader to spearhead this expansion. We are confident that her vision will play a key role in helping INGAGE become a leading public relations, public affairs and digital marketing agency in Florida's thriving business hub."

The move positions the company as a key player in Florida's "Capital of Opportunity." Tampa, a city renowned for its innovation and business-friendly environment, offers INGAGE a prime opportunity to extend its services to a vibrant mix of industries, including healthcare, technology, real estate, legal, and financial services.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations, with minors in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship. Her unique combination of communications expertise and business acumen enables her to craft strategic, impactful campaigns that deliver measurable success for clients and uniquely position INGAGE to expand and enhance our services across Tampa, South Florida, and beyond.

ABOUT INGAGE

INGAGE is a premier full-service public relations, public affairs, and digital marketing agency, renowned for its expertise in the higher-level business sectors where a nuanced, sophisticated approach is essential. We specialize in the legal, finance, real estate, government, technology, healthcare, education and non-profit industries, providing our clients with strategic, innovative, and methodically crafted solutions that deliver impactful results. Our mission is to empower our clients to distinguish themselves amongst competitors, achieving their marketing goals and business objectives with precision. We help position our clients as industry leaders with lasting legacies. Visit us online at www.ingage.biz.

Contact Information

Olya Moskalenko

Vice President of Public Relations

olya@ingage.biz

9173551647





SOURCE: INGAGE Biz

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire