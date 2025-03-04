BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese government said it will take retaliatory action as US President Donald Trump's tariff against China took effect Tuesday.'China will take countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests,' the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Trump ordered on Monday that since China has not taken adequate steps to alleviate the illicit drug crisis through cooperative enforcement actions, he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, taking the total levy to 20 percent.The Trump administration said the Chinese Government's failure to act to blunt the sustained influx of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, from China to the United States constituted an unusual and extraordinary threat to U.S. national security.The Chinese commerce ministry denied this, and said the increase in tariffs is a 'typical act of unilateralism and bullying.'The tit-for-tat tariffs reportedly had a negative impact on US and Asian markets Tuesday over fear of a possible trade war.The Chinese response came the same day Canada announced 25 percent retaliatory tariffs on $107 billion worth of US imports within hours of President Donald Trump said he is proceeding with implementing the same tariff rate on goods from Canada and Mexico.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX