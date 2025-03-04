Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

04 March 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 03 March 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.338million Including current year income and expenses £47.500million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 249.47p Including current year income and expenses 250.32p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 250.75p Including current year income and expenses 251.52p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000