Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.0% Clearway Energy A Class 6.5% SSE 6.0% Northland Power 5.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Drax Group 5.1% Bonheur 5.1% Grenergy Renovables 5.0% RWE 4.9% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.4% National Grid 3.9% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.9% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Cadeler 3.6% AES 2.6% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 2.4% Enefit Green 2.3% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.2% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.0% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Fastned 1.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.4% Orsted 1.2% MPC Energy Solutions 0.9% 7C Solarparken 0.9% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% Serena Energia 0.8% Scatec Solar 0.6% Boralex 0.5% US Solar Fund 0.4% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.3% Cloudberry Clean Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.4%

At close of business on 28 February 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 32.2% Renewable energy developers 31.4% Renewable focused utilities 8.6% Energy storage 5.9% Biomass generation and production 5.1% Electricity networks 3.9% Renewable technology and service 3.6% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.2% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.4%