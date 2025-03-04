Anzeige
04.03.2025 12:48 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

7.0%

Clearway Energy A Class

6.5%

SSE

6.0%

Northland Power

5.5%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.3%

Drax Group

5.1%

Bonheur

5.1%

Grenergy Renovables

5.0%

RWE

4.9%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

4.4%

National Grid

3.9%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

3.9%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.7%

Cadeler

3.6%

AES

2.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

2.4%

Enefit Green

2.3%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

2.2%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

2.0%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.9%

Greencoat Renewable

1.8%

Fastned

1.7%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.7%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.4%

Orsted

1.2%

MPC Energy Solutions

0.9%

7C Solarparken

0.9%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.8%

Serena Energia

0.8%

Scatec Solar

0.6%

Boralex

0.5%

US Solar Fund

0.4%

Westbridge Renewable Energy

0.3%

Cloudberry Clean Energy

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

3.4%

At close of business on 28 February 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

32.2%

Renewable energy developers

31.4%

Renewable focused utilities

8.6%

Energy storage

5.9%

Biomass generation and production

5.1%

Electricity networks

3.9%

Renewable technology and service

3.6%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

4.2%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.7%

Cash/Net Current Assets

3.4%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

30.1%

Europe (ex UK)

29.8%

Global

23.8%

North America

9.8%

Latin America

3.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

3.4%

100%


