Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2025 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
7.0%
Clearway Energy A Class
6.5%
SSE
6.0%
Northland Power
5.5%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.3%
Drax Group
5.1%
Bonheur
5.1%
Grenergy Renovables
5.0%
RWE
4.9%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
4.4%
National Grid
3.9%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
3.9%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.7%
Cadeler
3.6%
AES
2.6%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
2.4%
Enefit Green
2.3%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.2%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
2.0%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.9%
Greencoat Renewable
1.8%
Fastned
1.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.7%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.4%
Orsted
1.2%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.9%
7C Solarparken
0.9%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.8%
Serena Energia
0.8%
Scatec Solar
0.6%
Boralex
0.5%
US Solar Fund
0.4%
Westbridge Renewable Energy
0.3%
Cloudberry Clean Energy
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
3.4%
At close of business on 28 February 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
32.2%
Renewable energy developers
31.4%
Renewable focused utilities
8.6%
Energy storage
5.9%
Biomass generation and production
5.1%
Electricity networks
3.9%
Renewable technology and service
3.6%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
4.2%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets
3.4%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
30.1%
Europe (ex UK)
29.8%
Global
23.8%
North America
9.8%
Latin America
3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
3.4%
100%