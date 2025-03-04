SOFTwarfare, LLC: SOFTwarfare Strengthens Executive Leadership With the Appointment of Seasoned Chief Financial Officer Jack Caffrey

Scaling Up Security: SOFTwarfare Adds Financial Muscle to Executive Team

SOFTwarfare®, a leading innovator in the cyber security sector specializing in advanced identity access management (IAM) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Caffrey as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This key executive addition underscores SOFTwarfare's commitment to sustained growth and financial excellence during a pivotal phase of expansion.

SOFTwarfare CFO Jack Caffrey



Caffrey brings over a decade of high-impact financial leadership to the company, characterized by a proven ability to optimize fiscal performance and drive strategic initiatives in dynamic environments. His proven expertise in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), risk management, and strategic investment will be pivotal in driving SOFTwarfare's next phase of growth.

"Jack's ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and drive growth makes him the ideal leader to guide our financial strategy," said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "His strategic vision will be invaluable as we scale our operations and continue to deliver innovative identity and authentication solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining SOFTwarfare, Caffrey served as Vice President of Finance at Rx Savings Solutions where he played a crucial role in streamlining and enhancing its financial operations. His professional experience also includes financial leadership roles at US Trailer Rental & Storage and Ernst & Young (EY). He began his career at Landmark Bank (now Simmons Bank) and holds a master's degree in accounting from the University of Missouri.

"I am thrilled to join SOFTwarfare at such an exciting time in its journey," said Caffrey. "The company's dedication to safeguarding digital identities and its commitment to providing cutting-edge MFA solutions are truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the team to build upon the company's strong foundation and drive continued financial success."

Caffrey's leadership is expected to significantly enhance SOFTwarfare's financial strategy, ensuring the company's ability to scale operations effectively and capitalize on new and emerging market opportunities. His expertise in these areas will be invaluable as SOFTwarfare expands its presence in the cybersecurity industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Caffrey enjoys cooking and traveling, and cherishes spending time with his family. As a proud Missourian, he is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals, and the Missouri Tigers. Please follow SOFTwarfare here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/softwarfare/.

About SOFTwarfare

SOFTwarfare® is an American-owned and operated manufacturer of industry-leading cybersecurity software. Specializing in high-security authentication and innovative passwordless solutions, SOFTwarfare is at the forefront of the increasingly critical cybersecurity identity market. SOFTwarfare solutions secure leading commercial, private, and public institutions across industries, including manufacturing, technology, and critical infrastructure, as well as branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and the Defense Industrial Base.

SOURCE: SOFTwarfare, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire