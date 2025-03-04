MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) provided earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company expects earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.80 to $9.80 per share on net sales growth of around 1 percent, with comparable sales growth in a range around flat.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.27 per share on revenue growth of 2.58 percent to $109.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In light of ongoing consumer uncertainty and a small decline in February net sales, combined with tariff uncertainty and the expected timing of certain costs within the fiscal year, the Company expects to see meaningful year-over-year profit pressure in its first quarter relative to the remainder of the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX