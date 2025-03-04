WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $117 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $13.948 billion from $14.646 billion last year.Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $117 Mln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $13.948 Bln vs. $14.646 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX