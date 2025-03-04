nCino, Inc.: San ju San Bank Selects The nCino Platform to Strengthen Mortgage Business by Delivering More Convenient Customer Experiences

Japanese regional bank digitizing its mortgage lending process with nCino to increase employee efficiency and shorten loan cycle times

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 04, 2025, a regional Japanese bank based in Yokkaichi City, will implement the nCino Mortgage Solution.

By implementing the nCino Platform for its housing loan (mortgage) operations, San ju San Bank will replace manual tasks with digital, paperless processes. This will help reduce the workload of bank employees and create opportunities for more efficient workflows. With the time saved, the Bank aims to significantly enhance its internal processes, allowing employees to focus on delivering convenient, customer-centric and relationship-based experiences.

"We're proud to partner with San ju San Bank as it pursues its vision of becoming a leading financial group in Japan by adopting innovative technology," said Itsuki Nomura, Representative Director and Country Manager at nCino. "We look forward to supporting the Bank's continued success and deepening our presence in Japan."

About San ju San Bank

San ju San Bank is a regional financial institution with its head office in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture. Based on its management philosophy of "Contributing to creating a vibrant future as a financial group which is favorable for clients and grows along with the region," it aims to create a virtuous cycle in which both local communities, the local economy and our bank can grow.

For more information, visit https ://www.33bank.co.jp.

