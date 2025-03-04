It can be challenging to find the right tech talent, especially in data and AI. That's why Tenth Revolution Group, a global leader in trusted technology talent, is thrilled to launch a new recruitment and training service dedicated to data and AI roles-designed with customers in mind.

Businesses are facing unprecedented demand for expertise in data and artificial intelligence. With 72% of companies struggling to find these critical skills (up from 69% in 2023), Tenth Revolution Group is stepping in to connect customers with the specialized professionals they need with the goal of helping businesses harness cutting-edge data and AI technologies, spark innovation, and drive growth with talent they can rely on.

Tenth Revolution Group has teamed up with Snowflake, a leader in Data Cloud solutions, to launch a bespoke Data Engineer talent programme-connecting customers with skilled professionals ready to tackle data challenges. Plus, in close partnership with Databricks, a top name in Data and AI, they have also introduced a Databricks Data Engineer programme. These collaborations mean businesses can get access to expertly trained talent, tailored to unlock the full power of their data and AI ambitions.

"Our new services are all about you-helping businesses tap into the skills that transform ideas into action," says James Lloyd-Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Tenth Revolution Group. "And for tech professionals, it's your chance to shine. We're here to elevate your career with world-class training and roles that matter."

For employers, this builds on what Tenth Revolution Group already do best-delivering trusted talent in ERP, CRM, cloud, development, and security-now with an even sharper focus on data and AI.

Organizations looking for top-tier professionals or specialized training can explore these tailored talent solutions. Tech professionals specializing in data and AI can access upskilling opportunities and roles with global leaders through these programmes.

