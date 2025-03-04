MediQuant Announces DataArk Now Fully Supports U.S. Core Data for Interoperability Version 5

Latest integration readies healthcare organizations for evolving regulatory requirements, future interoperability initiatives

HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Booth #3118 / MediQuant, LLC, a leader in cloud-based data archiving and interoperability solutions for hospitals and health systems announced today that its active archive platform DataArk® fully supports U.S. Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) Version 5. This milestone makes DataArk one of the first data archival solutions to meet the latest USCDI federal standards.

The release of DataArk's latest Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), compatible with USCDI v5, underscores MediQuant's commitment to staying ahead of evolving industry standards by helping healthcare organizations achieve regulatory compliance and advance interoperability. USCDI, part of the 21st Century Cures Act, defines the standardized data elements that must be accessible and interoperable. By enabling USCDI v5, DataArk ensures archived patient data remains accessible, shareable, and supportive of CURES designated record set (DRS) standards.

"Years ago, MediQuant recognized a critical gap in the capabilities of active archive solutions to fully support USCDI, which is why we participated in the initial Sequoia Boot Camp on the Cures Act to guide our development efforts," said Jim Jacobs, MediQuant, CEO. "As one of the first data archiving companies to support USCDI v5 and the designated record set, we remain at the forefront of innovation, delivering FHIR-enabled data archive solutions that ensure compliance and interoperability for our customers and the patients they serve."

By supporting these expanded data elements, healthcare organizations using DataArk maintain compliance with the latest USCDI standards without costly system overhauls, improve interoperability between active archives, and ensure seamless integration with organizations certified under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), such as emerging Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) and national health data networks.

In addition to meeting regulatory standards, USCDI v5 offers a range of benefits such as improved data usability for stakeholders such as clinicians, data scientists, health information management (HIM) professionals, researchers, and providers. A key requirement of the CURES Act ensures patients can access and transmit archived records through patient portals, avoiding potential information blocking risks by empowering them with access to their electronic health history. MediQuant also supports customers in implementing effective Master Patient Index (MPI) strategies for accurate patient identification and seamless data access.

"MediQuant continues to refine its technology to help healthcare organizations efficiently manage both active and archived patient records in a unified and compliant manner. Beyond supporting USCDI v5, the organization is prepared to support future versions as they are released by ONC," added Jacobs.

DataArk is the anchor application in MediQuant's platform, providing a secure, centralized repository for data from an unlimited number and variety of disparate systems, delivering a true enterprise data lifecycle solution. With FHIR-enabled capabilities, DataArk streamlines the integration of data from disparate sources, providing a consolidated patient record - empowering both providers and patients with better access to critical health information at the point of care and beyond.

Founded in 1999, MediQuant is a leader in enterprise active archiving and interoperability solutions for hospitals and health systems. The Company's flagship product, DataArk, allows health systems to maintain access to relevant clinical, financial, and administrative data, ensuring that valuable data required for patient care and compliance is within reach. With decades of experience successfully executing data conversions and archives across virtually all major EMR, EHR, ERP and Patient Accounting software vendors, MediQuant serves 250+ individual health systems, which represent more than 1,100 hospital and physician practice customers. For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

