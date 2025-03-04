Global Industrial Company to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Global Industrial will be attending the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on March 11, 2025 and the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on March 20, 2025. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences. In addition, at the Sidoti Conference, the Company will present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The live virtual broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website.

About Global IndustrialCompany

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing industrial equipment and supplies to small- to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and leverages a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Jomar Orejuela

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / jomar@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire