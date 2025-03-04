Sibannac, Inc. and Higher Times Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Expand Consciousness and Wellness Project Offerings

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink:SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc. a developer of next-generation wellness and lifestyle solutions, has entered into a strategic joint venture with Higher Times, a brand dedicated to countercultural innovation and consciousness-raising media, products and holistic experiences.

This collaboration merges Sibannac's expertise in wellness-driven consumer products with Higher Times' commitment to transformative storytelling and alternative health solutions. Together, they will create a powerful platform for education, advocacy, and immersive experiences that challenge conventional wellness paradigms and expand access to plant-based healing.

Rooted in the revolutionary vision of High Times founder Thomas King Forcade, Higher Times builds upon his legacy by reimagining cannabis and plant-based wellness as catalysts for personal transformation and social change. Operated by New Morning Ventures, LLC (NMV) under the leadership of Colleen Manley, Higher Times extends Forcade's radical ethos into the modern era through media, experiential travel, and innovative product offerings.

Honoring a Legacy, Evolving a Movement

Thomas King Forcade (1945-1978), Born Gary Goodson, was a trailblazing figure in the underground press and cannabis legalization movement. As the founder of High Times, he challenged societal norms, advocating for the decriminalization of cannabis and amplifying countercultural voices. His vision transformed cannabis from a taboo subject into a symbol of empowerment, rebellion, and cultural evolution.

Building on this foundation, Higher Times is evolving into a contemporary movement that integrates activism, media, and wellness. Through a diverse portfolio - including documentaries, educational initiatives, immersive travel experiences, and innovative wellness products - the brand is redefining the role of plant-based solutions in holistic well-being and personal growth, now focusing on psilocybin, MDMA, and other psychedelics.

"Forcade saw cannabis as more than just a plant-it was a catalyst for transformation," said Colleen Manley, Managing Member of New Morning Ventures, LLC and cousin of Thomas King Forcade. "With Sibannac, we are amplifying that vision, merging countercultural ideals with new opportunities in wellness, education, and conscious living."

Expanding the Vision of Higher Times

Through this joint venture, Higher Times and Sibannac will:

Develop and distribute groundbreaking wellness content that aligns with Forcade's vision of alternative health and personal empowerment.

Launch educational initiatives, podcasts, documentaries, and immersive experiences exploring the intersection of plant - medicines, psychedelics, culture, and self-care.

Expand influence through media partnerships, product collaborations, and advocacy efforts reflecting the evolving landscape of plant-based wellness.

"This partnership perfectly aligns with Sibannac's mission to innovate within the wellness industry," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, Inc. "Together, we are creating a brand that honors the countercultural roots of cannabis, and expanding into other plant-based medicines and psychedelics, embracing their evolving role in modern wellness."

A New Era for Conscious Wellness

As cannabis gains mainstream acceptance, Higher Times is redefining its role - bridging its radical past with a visionary future. No longer confined to counterculture or recreation, plant - medicines and psychedelics are emerging as a transformative tools for self-discovery, creativity, and holistic well-being. By combining Sibannac's innovative product offerings with Higher Times' commitment to consciousness expansion, this partnership paves the way for new avenues in wellness, advocacy, and cultural evolution.

About Higher Times

Higher Times is a brand and platform dedicated to elevating consciousness through diverse media and services, including podcasts, travel experiences, educational programs, and documentaries. Rooted in the legacy of High Times founder Thomas King Forcade, it extends his vision into the modern era, harmonizing activism, creativity, and holistic wellness.

For further information on Higher Times and its evolving initiatives, please visit highertimes.com.

About Colleen Manley

Colleen Manley, a cousin of High Times founder Thomas King Forcade, is instrumental in preserving his legacy. As the Manager of New Morning Ventures, LLC, she effectively combines her personal connection to Forcade with her expertise in business strategy, mergers, and legal affairs to guide Higher Times forward. Previously a shareholder and director of High Times' parent company, Trans High Corporation, she has consistently contributed to its evolution. Passionate about Forcade's vision, Manley is expanding Higher Times into a platform for activism, counterculture, and consciousness-raising while exploring innovative avenues to bring his revolutionary narrative to life. Currently, she is leading efforts to produce a feature film about Forcade's life with Academy Award-winning professionals.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness brand which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is focusing on Amanita mushrooms, Kratom and Hemp-derived cannabis products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution.

Sibannac is actively forging new partnerships within the wellness community, advancing experiential, educational, and tourism outreach initiatives that redefine the landscape of alternative health. The Company has launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration.

About David Mersky

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, has launched his social media channel, The Meru Sky, in which he discusses his personal journey with psychedelics and his mission to bring expanded consciousness to the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

