WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has delivered the Trump administration's 2025 Trade Policy Agenda, 2024 Annual Report, and 'World Trade Organization at Thirty' report to Congress.The agenda lays out the Administration's vision for trade, describing the economic and national security challenges facing the United States and articulates a plan for rebalancing trade to address those challenges, including the work required by the President's America First Trade Policy Presidential Memorandum.The 2024 Annual Report gives a summary of the activities undertaken by the Office of the USTR during the previous year. The WTO at Thirty report assesses U.S. interests at the WTO, in particular describing the challenges facing the institution and the need for reform.'The United States faces unprecedented economic and national security challenges. President Trump has set out a plan to tackle those challenges in his America First Trade Policy Presidential Memorandum,' said Ambassador Greer. 'Today's Trade Agenda lays out the thinking and vision that under gird that plan. The current moment demands action to put America First on trade, and the Trade Agenda explains the importance of President Trump's trade policy to American workers and businesses.'Congress requires the U.S. Trade Representative to submit the President's Trade Policy Agenda and Annual Report by March 1 each year.The Trade Representative is also required to submit a report to Congress every five years examining the WTO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX