North Highland recognized across seven industries and capabilities by clients and peers

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, ranked in the Financial Times 2025 UK Leading Management Consultants report for the fifth consecutive year. Rankings are based on peer and client relationships and satisfaction.

A total of 802 rankings were determined by three Statista surveys completed by clients and peers of 170 consultancies across 31 industries, capabilities and consulting services.

North Highland was recognized in seven categories, including:

Digital Transformation

Financial Institutions Services

Healthcare Life Sciences

Organization Change

People Performance

Public Social Sector

Travel, Transportation Logistics

"This recognition reflects our ability to turn client's vision into real, measurable value," said Anthony Shaw, North Highland CEO Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and senior managing director. "Our inclusion in this prestigious list demonstrates our ability to deliver substantial, scalable value to our customers, preparing them for any challenges that may arise in an ever-evolving marketplace."

Click here to see the full results of the 2025 UK Leading Management Consultants report by Financial Times.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

