Ritossa Family Office: Anthony Ritossa's 24th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Miami: A Resounding Success and a Launchpad for Global Collaboration

MIAMI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Edition of the Global Family Office Investment Summit, hosted at the luxurious Trump International Beach Resort, exceeded expectations and fostered a vibrant atmosphere of innovation and partnership.

A Grand Opening with Inspirational Excellence

The summit opened with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by acclaimed international singer Mary Millben. Known for her award-winning performances and a storied career that includes honoring five consecutive U.S. presidents, most recently at President Trump's 60th Presidential Inauguration, her performance set the tone for an event defined by excellence and distinction.

"I want to personally thank my friend Anthony Ritossa for the very kind invitation to perform America's National Anthem and patriotic music at the 24thEdition Global Family Investment Summit in Miami, FL. Having now performed for five consecutive U.S. Presidents and world leaders, I understand the power of patriotism. Patriotism-rooted in unity, pride, and shared values-can inspire innovation and strengthen organizations. As a cultural ambassador and minority business owner, fostering national pride within the workforce can lead to greater creativity, resilience, and global competitiveness. Corporate leaders who harness the spirit of patriotism achieve greater success in building cohesive teams, driving performance, and promoting positive international relations. I am grateful to Anthony, a true patriot and global citizen to his core, for embracing the idea to include moments of patriotism in the Summit," Mary said.

Inspiring Dialogues and Global Visions

A standout moment of the afternoon was the Fireside Chat featuring Miami Mayor Francis Suarez alongside Jeannette Paulino of JP Global Advisors. The dialogue delved into the Miami-Dubai Sister City agreement signed by the Dubai Crown Prince, exploring its immense potential to drive global investment collaboration. Another session featured Former Ecuadorian President Rosalia Arteaga Serrano in conversation with Dr. Steven Melnik. Their discussion provided invaluable insights into international cooperation and the profound impact of cross-border partnerships on global markets.

A Robust Agenda Addressing Tomorrow's Challenges

Attendees enjoyed two days of panels and keynote sessions led by a roster of distinguished speakers. Topics ranged from healthcare innovation and longevity trends to digital assets, venture capital, and security. Discussions on family office co-investing, real estate evolution, sports, hospitality, and emerging crypto trends underscored the summit's commitment to addressing the complex forces shaping the future of global investments.

A Vision for the Future

"From start to finish, it was an absolute pleasure to host an extraordinary group of investors and entrepreneurs from around the world in sunny Miami," said Summit Series Founder and Chairman Anthony Ritossa. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone who traveled from near and far to join us. We're already hearing reports of projects being funded, which is proof of the incredible caliber of investors in attendance. We can't wait to see everyone again at our upcoming 25th Anniversary event in Dubai."

Looking Ahead

The summit not only celebrated current achievements but also ignited conversations that promise to fuel the next wave of global investment innovation. As industry leaders and forward-thinking investors look to the horizon, the spirit of collaboration and the pursuit of excellence that defined this year's event will undoubtedly influence the future of the investment landscape.

The 2025 Global Family Office Investment Summit Miami Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to: Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain; Gordon Grant Curtis, Executive Director and CIO of CI Investments, Single Family Office; and Former Ecuadorian President Rosalia Arteaga Serrano.

Miami Summit Testimonials

"The Miami Summit hosted by Anthony Ritossa was nothing short of exceptional. It brought together an extraordinary gathering of influential minds, visionaries, and global leaders. The level of engagement, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities made it an invaluable experience. I was truly honored to speak at the event and connect with such a dynamic community of changemakers. I am eagerly looking forward to the upcoming 25th anniversary edition in Dubai, which I am confident will continue to set the gold standard for global investment summits."

Daven Michaels, 30 Year CEO, New York Times Bestselling Author

"It was an honor to be part of the 24th Edition of the Global Family Office Investment Summit in Miami. I had the privilege of leading a fireside chat with Mayor Francis Suarez, where we explored Miami's remarkable transformation into a global hub for tech, innovation, and investment-highlighting why the city is a thriving destination for investments.

We also highlighted the Miami-Dubai sister city agreement and the immense potential it holds for unlocking cross-border investments and exchanging best practices to fuel economic expansion in both cities."

Jeannette Paulino (for Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami)

"The 24th Edition Global Family Investment Summit in Miami, FL was unlike any event I have experienced. Looking out in the audience at this special and exclusive gathering of world leaders, seeing the emotions of the diverse crowd as I sang the American National Anthem, I felt such immense pride and personally moved. Moreover, I appreciated this prestigious Summit carried an underlining energy of 'love of country,' a true celebration of citizenry in innovation. What we refer to in the United States as the "American dream," the Summit was filled with speakers and panels infused with inspiring stories of their "American dream." Patriotism is a proven driver of innovation and creativity. I believe global Summits should follow what Anthony has strategically embraced in elevating the host country's anthem. These moments of patriotism remind us of our commonality as one shared humanity. Overall, I walked away not only inspired by the presentations of success, but motivated to engage greater opportunities for global good.

Mary Millben , International Singer, Actress, Investor, Founder, CEO JMDE Enterprises Inc.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your warm hospitality at the Miami Global Family Office Investment Summit. Once again, you orchestrated a remarkable event that stands out as one of the best conferences I have attended.

The lineup of distinguished speakers, the engaging discussions, and the esteemed participants created an intellectually stimulating and rewarding experience. The Summit's impact extends far beyond the event itself, as it continues to inspire and shape the global family office ecosystem.

It is evident that an immense amount of effort, planning, and energy went into making this event seamless and extraordinary. You and your team have once again set a new benchmark for excellence in the family office community.

As I reflect on the Miami Summit with great appreciation, I eagerly anticipate the Dubai 25th Edition in May, where I am certain you will once again bring together the world's most influential family offices, thought leaders, and investors in an unparalleled setting. It has been an honor to be part of this journey."

And finally, Anthony, I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude for selecting me for the 2025 Global Family Office Investment Summit Miami Lifetime Achievement Award."

Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain

"Overall, simply an unparalleled event. I don't usually allocate capital at these events until I have seen people multiple times as well as vetted what they have to offer. This time we made several commitments for funding to groups and individuals that have proven the test of time and commitment to excellence. The world is full of background noise, much of which is just untrue and without factual basis.

This leads to unique opportunities to sift out the static and go where others may have not and therefore discover attractive opportunities that make investable sense."

Gordon Grant Curtis, Executive Director and CIO of CI Investments, Single Family Office

"It was great to have the Global Family Office Investment Summit in Miami with so many of the top families from Saudi, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and the whole Gulf States joining too with so many interesting people in the room."

Candice Beaumont, Chairman, Salsano Group

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Anthony Ritossa and his entire team for organizing such a prestigious and impactful summit, and a big thank you to Mary Millben for welcoming me to this incredible event. The panels, presentations, and round tables were highly informative, and I enjoyed engaging in discussions with industry leaders from around the globe. My two days at the Global Family Office Investment Summit were world-changing, providing networking opportunities and bringing together a diverse group of people to share their wisdom. I left Miami feeling inspired, grateful for the invaluable connections and insights gained. I look forward to joining the upcoming 25th anniversary edition in Dubai to push forward these important discussions."

Michael Harris, Founder of Godfather Investments, Death Row Records and Community First Action

"I was impressed by the event in Miami, especially the people that I met there. Everybody was up to something special and open to talking about it. The panel participants had much to relate that was unexpected and interesting. I'll be following up on new contacts for much of the next week. It was my first event, but it seemed like 90% were repeat attendees. I hope to see you at one of your events again soon - maybe at the 25th Anniversary Event in Dubai."

Nathan Lewis, Advisor, Abraham House

"I wanted to thank you so much for the great Summit. I really enjoyed the conference and met lots of great people that I may work with in the future. Thanks again!"

Koby Sakal, Managing Director, Sakal Group Family Office

"I was honored to speak on the Real Estate panel alongside a diverse group of operators, developers, and investors. The event provided a unique opportunity to engage with professionals from different sectors, each offering valuable insights into market trends, deal structures, and investment strategies.

Beyond the panel discussions, the real value of the event lay in the networking opportunities-connecting with like-minded individuals, exchanging ideas, and exploring potential collaborations. At its core, this gathering was about more than just sharing knowledge; it was about helping each other grow, expanding our businesses, and building a stronger future together.

A well-organized and insightful event-looking forward to the next one!"

Vali Lazarescu, CEO, Paladin Ventures

"This is the first event that Reju Medical and Trustem labs attended and of course we were nervous that it was not going to be productive. The fact is we were early on raising money and at least 50% wanted to find Stem Cell Patients not just investors.

Our impressions were that it was a very open-minded group of entrepreneurs and investors that were eager to talk to us about our gains in this fourth quantum leap of medicine we met a lot of interesting potential partners and patients for both our lab and clinic in Colombia.

Anthony handpicked people that had value and values everyone seem to be our friends. A number of times we met and spent time with someone who we didn't know and that provided great value at the time of interaction and later on we found out they were running a Family Fund. There was no bragging, no posturing no ego just people that were interested in what we were doing.

We're excited to potentially attend the event in Dubai. I can only imagine how interesting those people will be and hopefully I'll get to see some of my new friends there.

We have a high expectation for the events and believe that the investment to attend will pay off handsomely :-)"

Erik Pepe Reju Medical, Dr Carlos Escobar Trustem Labs, Founders and CEO's in Stem Cell Technology and Clinic patient care companies

"The prestigious Ritossa Family Investment Global Summit recently brought together the world's foremost investors, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the future of wealth, technology, and global markets. Among the distinguished speakers was Mariya Spartalis, a leading expert in private banking, crypto investments, and financial innovation.

On the AI Panel, Mariya Spartalis provided deep insights into the most promising advancements in artificial intelligence, highlighting key trends and investment opportunities. She emphasized how AI-driven industries are poised for exponential growth, particularly under the administration of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump, whose policies are expected to foster technological innovation and economic expansion.

Mariya Spartalis also played a pivotal role in the Crypto Panel, where she joined some of the most influential pioneers in blockchain and digital assets. The discussion explored the evolution of blockchain technology, the shifting regulatory landscape, and the accelerating institutional adoption of crypto assets.

With decades of experience in private banking and investment strategy, Mariya Spartalis underscored the importance of international collaboration in shaping the future of AI and blockchain. Her insights resonated strongly with global investors, inspiring them to actively engage in these transformative markets.

As technological revolutions accelerate, the Ritossa Family Investment Global Summit reaffirmed its role as a premier platform for shaping the future of wealth management, innovation, and strategic investments."

Mariya Spartalis, Founder & CEO, Spartalis Capital

"I thoroughly enjoyed Anthony's event. It was a terrific setting that hosted a truly spectacular group of people. I enjoyed seeing old friends and making new ones and appreciated the energy, enthusiasm and collaboration that characterized the event from its inception. I especially enjoyed the focus on what it means to be a good global citizen and hearing God Bless America sung by one of the most beautiful voices I have ever heard was truly refreshing. We can tend to take so much for granted, when in truth we all have so much to be grateful for. Sadly in today's world that sort of public acknowledgement of gratitude is far too rare so I must say that I found this to be a most enjoyable event."

Robert Mason, CEO & Managing Partner, GreenTrust Partners

"The Global Family Office Summit, hosted by Anthony Ritossa at the Trump Beach Resort was a welcoming and productive event.

Topics ranged from Security to Bitcoin to Artificial Intelligence, offering the attendees of this event a change to learn and network.

I was impressed by the ability to make real connections, thanks to the careful curation of invited attendees. I look forward to the 25th Anniversary Summit, upcoming in May 2025 in Dubai, which promises to be a spectacular event."

Carol Pepper, CEO, Pepper International

"The Miami Summit was an extraordinary experience, bringing together an exceptional lineup of visionaries, policymakers, and industry leaders. Crypto pioneers like Brock Pierce and Steven Sprague, alongside distinguished Family Office leaders such as Grant Curtis, provided invaluable insights that empower new families to learn from generations of wealth and experience. The presence of the Mayor of Miami-widely recognized as the "Crypto Mayor" for his forward-thinking stance on blockchain and digital assets-further reinforced Miami's role as a global hub for innovation.

This year's summit also featured groundbreaking discussions on AI, with the Open-Source AI Foundation team emphasizing the urgent need for the U.S. to lead in AI innovation and personal security. Former Heads of State, Ambassadors, hedge fund and private equity managers, and other top-tier investors contributed to a truly world-class dialogue. The startup pitches were extraordinary-positioning emerging companies for next-stage funding in a way unmatched by any other conference on the planet.

Anthony Ritossa's leadership continues to elevate these summits to new heights, setting the gold standard for global investment forums. The Miami Kickoff Tour was truly innovative, and I was honored to participate in such a forward-thinking event. His ability to unite world-class thought leaders and drive discussions that shape the future of finance, technology, and sustainability is unparalleled.

I look forward to the upcoming 25th-anniversary edition in Dubai, which I am confident will once again surpass expectations.

Adam Reiser, CEO, Verity One Ltd.

"I had the pleasure and honor of attending Anthony's Summit in Miami. This having been my third summit, I was happy to see many familiar faces. His summits always bring about the perfect setting to connect with exceptional attendees, spark new partnerships and forge new friendships among high-level business individuals.

The two day summit kicked off with award winning singer Mary Millben. Many prominent Family Offices from around the Globe were in attendance. The company principals and senior executives were all very nice and approachable. Participants were exposed to speakers such as the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, the past-President of Ecuador, Rosalia Artiaga, to name a few. A wide array of topics in the areas of AI, private equity, fintech, healthcare, blockchain and real estate were presented and discussed. I was honored to be amongst great colleagues in the topic of The Future of Real Estate.

The summit provides for easy access to networking and interaction among participants Small groups at tables were created for "round table" breakout conversation and engagement. It facilitated a way to exchange ideas, present industry best practices and exchange ideas. Each end of the day was followed by a cocktail reception. This allowed for further networking in a relaxed and intimate setting.

I personally gained lots of knowledge, I was able to foster old friendships and make new friends and partnerships. If you missed this summit, no worries, the upcoming 25th anniversary edition in Dubai is coming soon. I look forward to attending it!"

Jeanette Pressman, Broker Associate, Dezer Platinum Realty

2024/2025 GOVERNOR-MIAMI ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS, RESIDENTIAL 2025 DISTRICT 4 DIRECTOR-FLORIDA REALTORS

"A huge thank you to Anthony Ritossa for organizing such an incredible Global Family Office Investment Summit in Miami! I arrived with one idea and left with countless new insights and inspirations-not just for myself, but with a renewed sense of purpose that will benefit others as well. The energy, connections, and conversations we shared will undoubtedly lead to meaningful opportunities for all of us who attended.

What stood out to me was the remarkable caliber of attendees-individuals whose true wealth lies not only in their success but, more importantly, in their genuine desire to pay it forward and contribute to a better planet. Their generosity of spirit and commitment to positive change were truly inspiring.

Looking forward to the upcoming 25th Anniversary Edition in Dubai-it's sure to be another unforgettable event!"

Manu Malasquez, Founder, Equilberry

For more information:

Email anthony@gfois.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633155/Miami_Summit.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633156/Francis_Suarez_Anthony_Ritossa.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633157/Anthony_Ritossa.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthony-ritossas-24th-global-family-office-investment-summit-in-miami-a-resounding-success-and-a-launchpad-for-global-collaboration-302391488.html