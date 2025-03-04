Wood Mackenzie launches Lens Power & Renewables

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 4 March 2025 - Wood Mackenzie, the global insight business for renewables, energy, and natural resources, has launched Lens Power & Renewables, a new suite of products with interconnected data, analytics, and insights to navigate the energy transition.

The new product suite delivers more frequent access to data and insights from a global team of industry experts with in-depth knowledge and experience across the electricity landscape. It combines multi-commodity data, proprietary cost intelligence, asset-level data, unique geospatial capabilities, and market fundamentals to help users evaluate new opportunities, assess risk, and make smarter business decisions.?

"As the energy sector becomes increasingly complex and fast-moving, Wood Mackenzie is uniquely positioned to provide the integrated views required by our clients to navigate market uncertainties," said Xizhou Zhou, executive vice president, head of Power and Renewables for Wood Mackenzie.

?"Stakeholders need to make sense of increased power demand, market volatility, policy and the vulnerability of supply chains to geopolitical events when determining future company investment. Lens Power & Renewables provides them full visibility into the electricity value chain to attract and allocate capital.?"

Lens Power & Renewables covers a suite of products, including regional power market forecasts for the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, as well as renewable technology analysis for solar, wind and energy storage.

"Maintaining today's status quo won't solve a changing tomorrow," said Zhou. "Lens Power & Renewables integrates and streamlines our capabilities and helps clients anticipate the changing power & renewables landscape rather than reacting to it."

For more information about Lens Power & Renewables, visit: https://www.woodmac.com/lens/power-and-renewables/

