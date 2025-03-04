Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to announce the transition from a third-party inventory and logistics provider in California into its newest BuildDirect Pro Center. This strategic move represents BuildDirect's continued execution of its mission to expand its footprint and deliver enhanced value to its professional contractor and business-to-business (B2B) customers.





Picture 1: BuildDirect's Pro Center in California



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7497/243154_bd1en.jpg





Picture 2: BuildDirect's Pro Center in California (Showroom)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7497/243154_bd2en.jpg





Picture 3: BuildDirect's Pro Center in California (Warehouse)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7497/243154_bd3en.jpg

The new Pro Center will serve as a regional hub, providing quality building materials and efficient logistics services while enabling the Company to build a strong local business base and to pursue penetration deeper into the California market. By bringing this operation in-house, BuildDirect aims to achieve a substantial reduction in costs, deliver improved service levels, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for contractors and builders in the region.

"This new Pro Center marks a key step forward in our growth strategy and commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect Technologies. "By consolidating inventory management and logistics into our Pro Center model, we are not only looking to enhance operational efficiency but also to create a solid foundation for sustained market expansion in California."

Benefits of the New Pro Center:

Cost Optimization: Streamlining inventory and logistics operations to seek significant cost savings.

Improved Customer Service: Localized operations to enable faster delivery times and tailored support for regional customers.

Market Growth: The Pro Center also aims to establish a strong local presence, fostering long-term relationships with contractors and B2B clients.

This initiative is aligned with BuildDirect's ongoing strategy to expand its network of Pro Centers, leveraging its innovative direct procurement model and advanced digital platform. The Company continues to focus on operational excellence and market growth aimed at creating shareholder value while meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward looking statements in this press release may include statements relating BuildDirect's continued execution of its mission to expand its footprint and deliver enhanced value to and fostering long-term relationships with its professional contractor and business-to-business (B2B) customers; the Company's building of a strong local business base and pursuit of penetration deeper into the California market; the Company's aim, through this new Pro Center, to achieve a substantial reduction in costs, to improved service levels and enhance operational efficiency (including, faster delivery times and tailored support for regional customers), to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for contractors and builders in the region and to create a solid foundation for sustained market expansion in California.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243154

SOURCE: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.