BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenInteractive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 16% at $2.70. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 14% at $99.46. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is up over 14% at $15.65. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 10% at $12.56. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is up over 8% at $9.01. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is up over 8% at $1.34. On Holding AG (ONON) is up over 6% at $51.10. Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) is up over 6% at $1.60. Dave Inc. (DAVE) is up over 5% at $100.00. Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) is up over 5% at $4.37.In the RedGigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is down over 21% at $12.59. Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) is down over 18% at $6.22. BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is down over 17% at $3.54. Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is down over 16% at $16.45. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is down over 13% at $5.94. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is down over 13% at $4.47. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is down over 11% at $9.12. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is down over 11% at $2.47. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 10% at $1.16. MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) is down over 9% at $7.55.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX