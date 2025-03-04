WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has strongly objected to a recommendation on sustainable aviation fuels made during the 13th triennial meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection.The CAEP recommended to the ICAO Council on multi-cropping, the practice of growing two or more crops on the same land, for sustainable aviation fuels. It would unfairly penalize U.S. farmers and significantly benefit Brazil over the rest of the world, according to the State Department.The U.S. government said this proposal is premature and lacks sufficient technical or scientific justification.It added that the adoption of the recommendation will harm U.S. farmers and the aviation industry, while increasing incentives for deforestation of threatened tropical forests.The United States remains committed to a constructive dialogue at ICAO and the CAEP and reiterates its willingness to continue to work with member States, U.S. industry, and other observers on recommendations that reflect U.S. interests that maximize contributions to ICAO, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Said in a Statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX