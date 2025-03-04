JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel's move to prevent all aid from entering the Gaza Strip after Hamas reportedly refused to accept a plan to continue with phase one of the fragile ceasefire has had an immediate impact, including a 100-fold increase in the price of flour and vegetables, says the UN.The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, said on Monday that the Kerem Shalom, Erez and Zikim crossing closures means that vital humanitarian assistance, including thousands of tents, can't be delivered to civilians in need.Phase one of the ceasefire mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US expired on Saturday, with Hamas calling on Israel to move on to the next agreed phase. but Israel is calling instead for a continuation of phase one through the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan in line with a proposal from the top U.S. envoy to the region.January's ceasefire deal has seen the release of 33 Israeli hostages who had been held captive since the 2023 October 7 terror attacks, with around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange.'The ceasefire has provided the opportunity to distribute food, to distribute water, as well as shelter assistance and medical aid, allowing nearly everyone in Gaza to receive food parcels,' said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, briefing reporters in New York.'Our humanitarian partners tell us that following the closure of the crossings into Gaza yesterday, flour and vegetable prices increased more than 100-fold. Partners are currently assessing the stocks that are currently available,' he added.Meanwhile, UNICEF warned that the stoppage of aid deliveries into Gaza will quickly lead to devastating consequences for children and families who are simply struggling to survive.The UN children's agency said that between January 19 and last Friday, almost 1,000 UNICEF trucks had crossed into the enclave carrying clean water, medical supplies, vaccines, therapeutic food and other materials.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX