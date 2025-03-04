Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873629 | ISIN: US0865161014 | Ticker-Symbol: BUY
Tradegate
04.03.25
15:29 Uhr
78,70 Euro
-4,08
-4,93 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,3179,0915:29
0,0000,00015:29
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 15:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + TARGET & BEST BUY HIGHLIGHT RETAIL EARNINGS

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on March 4th

  • Target (NYSE: TGT) earnings beat Q4 expectations, led by increase in comparable sales
  • Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) beats Q4 estimates, sees sales uptick and dividend boost
  • Stock futures are edging higher, recovering from yesterday's declines

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633276/NYSE_Mar_4_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5197652/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--target--best-buy-highlight-retail-earnings-302391621.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.