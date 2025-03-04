RockDove Solutions, Inc.: RockDove Solutions Adds Alternate Authentication to Its Critical Event Management Solution

Enhanced system allows clients to access its award-winning In Case of Crisis platform even if cyberattacks disrupt internal systems, ensuring teams can implement planned responses and maintain continuity of operations.

Cyberattacks can lock out an organization's employees from the very programs and platforms they need to communicate and coordinate their response to the crisis. RockDove Solutions offers a defense with the addition of a new alternate authentication service to its In Case of Crisis critical event management platform.

Alternate authentication ensures teams can respond without interruption when internal resources are compromised. It is the latest of RockDove Solutions' innovations to help clients mitigate the risk associated with cyberattacks, which continue to grow in number and severity with the rise of artificial intelligence.

"Knowing that your teams can respond and communicate with stakeholders during a cyberattack is essential," said Chris Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions. "The number of cyberattacks is rising at an alarming rate, and access to free AI tools has only accelerated this activity. We are happy to offer clients the first-of-its-kind approach to critical event management."

The In Case of Crisis platform is designed for rapid response to critical events like cyberattacks, disasters and workplace violence. It automates and houses specialized workflows and protocols including incident response and recovery processes, as well as notification services and collaboration tools.

Critical event management and business continuity platforms often rely on internal corporate resources like email and messaging software. A cyberattack can shut down those services, eliminating teams' ability to communicate, collaborate, and respond.

Because In Case of Crisis operates autonomously, clients can still coordinate and work effectively when an incident occurs, maintaining the integrity of their response plans. The new alternate authentication service ensures that team members can access In Case of Crisis and implement response plans from anywhere, at any time, even when the organization's internal systems have failed.

In addition to its incident response functions, In Case of Crisis facilitates drills, tabletop exercises and other training activities to increase familiarity with the organization's planned responses, ensuring teams will act swiftly and with confidence if a true critical event occurs.

RockDove Solutions has a proven track record of serving various industries, including manufacturing, retail, and finance. The company has helped over 2,150 clients, empowering 12.5 million users to manage 18,300 threats and preserve $5.8 billion in revenue. The platform's robust features and reliable performance have earned it the trust of many leading companies.

For more information about In Case of Crisis or to request a demo, please visit www.rockdovesolutions.com .

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions ( www.rockdovesolutions.com ) is the developer of the award-winning critical event management platform In Case of Crisis 365. Used by hundreds of enterprise organizations globally, the platform helps you get a common operating picture, combining incident reporting, threat monitoring and social listening in one pane of glass. Using an open system architecture, In Case of Crisis 365 breaks down the silos allowing you to connect existing services and systems, bringing the right teams and resources together to respond to emerging issues faster. Finally, the platform enables robust and effective communication with your key stakeholders.

SOURCE: RockDove Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire