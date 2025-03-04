Dealers United Presents Webinar With Automotive News to Help Car Dealers Turn Digital Signals Into Sales

March 11 Webinar Offers Dealers Proven Framework for Capturing Customers at Every Stage of the Buying Journey

Dealers United, a premier digital marketing partner for automotive dealerships, announces its upcoming Automotive News webinar " Convert Digital Signals to Car Sales: Maximize Your Revenue " on Tuesday, March 11, at 2 p.m. EST. This essential session will help dealership leaders transform online customer behavior into tangible sales opportunities that drive increased revenue in today's digitally-focused marketplace.

In the current competitive landscape, potential car buyers are constantly communicating their intentions through digital signals - their late-night searches, lunchtime video views, social media engagement, and comparison shopping while waiting in line for coffee. These digital breadcrumbs provide valuable insights for dealerships, yet many struggle to effectively interpret these signals or implement cohesive strategies that capture customers throughout their buying journey.

"Convert Digital Signals to Car Sales" will demonstrate how forward-thinking dealerships are integrating SEO, social media, and SEM into a unified approach to capture digital signals, rather than treating them as isolated marketing channels. The webinar will explore how these three critical elements work together as parts of one powerful customer journey, helping dealers meet potential buyers wherever they are in the decision-making process.

Led by automotive digital marketing experts Justin Friend, SVP of Dealers United, and Molly Dennehy, Brand Manager, the webinar will deliver actionable insights and practical strategies based on real industry experience. Friend, an established industry speaker who has presented alongside Pinterest and TikTok at the Digital Dealer Conference and Expo, brings extensive expertise in helping dealers optimize performance across digital platforms including Google and Meta.

Webinar attendees will gain valuable takeaways including:

A comprehensive playbook featuring 11 innovative strategies to make content work harder than the best salesperson

A practical framework for building an integrated digital strategy that engages shoppers at every stage of their journey

Methods for creating a multiplier effect by strategically combining social and search strategies for maximum impact

Real case studies of dealerships that transformed their digital approach and dramatically increased showroom traffic

As digital marketing investments continue to represent a significant portion of dealership budgets, the ability to effectively capture and convert digital signals becomes increasingly critical for maintaining competitive advantage and maximizing return on investment.

Don't miss Dealers United's Automotive News webinar on March 11-a focused 60-minute session that delivers actionable strategies to turn vehicle browsers into buyers.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709253&tp_key=44413cc68f&sti=dealersunited

About Dealers United:

Dealers United is the premier digital marketing partner for car dealerships looking to accelerate their online presence and drive more sales. Our experts specialize in Social, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and - above all - building true partnerships with dealers. To learn more, visit www.dealersunited.com.

