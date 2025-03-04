Instawork and KOA-K9 Partner to Enhance Staffing and Security at Major Concert Venues Nationwide

Instawork , the leading flexible work platform connecting businesses with qualified hourly workers, and KOA-K9 , LLC, a premier provider of elite K9 security services, are pleased to announce a partnership aimed at bolstering staffing and security at the nation's largest concert venues. This collaboration comes as the spring and summer concert seasons approach, ensuring venues are well-equipped to provide safe and enjoyable experiences for attendees.

As this year's concert seasons approach, large venues across the nation anticipate hosting events that draw tens of thousands of attendees. In 2024, a global entertainment company reported a record concert attendance of 151 million fans across 50,000 events. Effectively managing such substantial crowds is essential to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, as well as the smooth operation of events.

The partnership between Instawork and KOA-K9 addresses these vital needs by combining Instawork's extensive network of over 7 million qualified workers with KOA-K9's elite K9 security services, ensuring that venues are well-prepared to handle the demands of the upcoming concert season.

Instawork has revolutionized the way businesses connect with hourly workers by offering an AI-powered platform that efficiently matches companies with a vetted pool of over 7 million hourly workers. With a mission to create economic opportunities for local businesses and workers globally, Instawork serves a diverse range of industries, including food and beverage, warehousing, retail, and events. Instawork helps support staffing needs in almost every professional football and baseball stadium across the country where many concerts will take place. Instawork has been listed in the top 20 apps in the Apple App store and been recognized as one the next "Billion Dollar Startups" by Forbes.

KOA-K9, LLC, specializes in providing proactive K9 security solutions across the United States. With a team rooted in military, law enforcement, and emergency response backgrounds, KOA-K9 is dedicated to preventing threats before they materialize. Their services encompass K9 detection for explosives, firearms, narcotics, and contraband, as well as event security and executive protection. Each K9-handler team undergoes rigorous, real-world training to ensure unmatched precision and expertise in various security scenarios.

Through this partnership, concert venues will have access to a comprehensive solution that addresses both staffing and security requirements. Instawork will provide qualified personnel for roles such as event staff, ushers, and food service workers, ensuring venues operate smoothly during high-traffic events. Simultaneously, KOA-K9 will deploy specialized K9 units trained in threat detection and crowd control to maintain a secure environment for all attendees.

"As we anticipate a vibrant concert season, it's imperative that venues are prepared with the right staff and security measures," said Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications at Instawork. "Our collaboration with KOA-K9 allows us to collectively offer venues a dual-faceted approach, ensuring operational efficiency and the highest standards of safety."

Samuel Jahnke, CEO of KOA-K9, added, "Safety is the cornerstone of any successful event. By partnering with Instawork, we're able to extend our elite K9 security services to more venues, providing comprehensive protection that patrons and performers can rely on."

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation in the event industry. Concert venues interested in leveraging these combined services are encouraged to contact Instawork or KOA-K9 directly for more information.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than seven million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About KOA-K9, LLC

KOA-K9 , LLC, provides elite K9 security services across the United States, specializing in threat prevention, event security, corporate protection, and K9 detection for explosives, firearms, narcotics, and contraband. Founded on principles of strategic planning and proactive defense, KOA-K9 is committed to delivering customized security solutions with unmatched precision and professionalism.

SOURCE: Instawork

