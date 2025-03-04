Saddle Ridge Capital Partners Launches With Entrepreneurial Vision to Build and Scale a High-Growth Company

Saddle Ridge Capital Partners, a newly launched entrepreneurial investment firm, is set to redefine entrepreneurship with a highly personal, technical and structured approach to value creation. Led by Omar Garza, a former engineer at Noble Energy (Chevron) and private equity investor at Kohlberg & Co, the firm focuses on sectors that benefit from long-term tailwinds, process optimization, technological integration, and scalable operational strategies.

"Saddle Ridge Capital Partners is not just about acquiring a company - it's about partnering with the right team and applying structured, technical rigor to drive operational efficiency and long-term growth," said Omar Garza, founder of Saddle Ridge Capital Partners. "We are fortunate to have the backing of world-class investors and CEOs who share our vision. With their support, we are poised to partner with exceptional businesses and help them reach new heights."

The firm's investment thesis revolves around identifying businesses in industries where technical expertise, disciplined execution, and data-driven decision-making can unlock significant potential.

"As someone who has been fortunate to build a career at the crossroads of engineering, investing, and business leadership, I'm look forward to growing a company alongside a high-performing team," emphasized Garza.

For business owners seeking a succession partner that brings technical expertise, a people-first approach and a results-oriented mindset, Saddle Ridge Capital Partners offers a compelling and collaborative approach to building long-term value.

