WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Tuesday said that its Skyrizi approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis is now available in Canada.Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) of the large intestine.Skyrizi is now approved for four indications across immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including Crohn's disease, Plaque psoriasis, Psoriatic arthritis, and Ulcerative colitis.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX