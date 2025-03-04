Automox Demonstrates IT and Security Impact with Launch of Precision Analytics

With organizations under increasing pressure to justify spending and demonstrate IT's contribution to business outcomes, Automox Analytics provides an efficient, data-driven solution to prove IT and security performance with certainty.

AUSTIN, TX, March 04, 2025, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, announces the launch of Automox Analytics, a revolutionary new tool for IT and security leaders to measure and showcase their teams' value.

With organizations under increasing pressure to justify spending and demonstrate IT's contribution to business outcomes, Automox Analytics provides an efficient, data-driven solution to prove IT and security performance with certainty.

Key Capabilities of Automox Analytics Include:

Prebuilt, Actionable Reports: Automatically delivered reports identify critical gaps such as unpatched devices and top missing patches in seconds.

Progress Tracking: Visualize improvements over time, including patches applied and CVEs remediated, to clearly demonstrate operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Insights: View data across endpoints and operating systems through ThoughtSpot-powered reporting, enabling targeted corrective actions.

Ease of Use: Prebuilt reports are included for all new and existing Automox customers, with additional custom reporting options available for advanced users.

"Data-driven insights are essential for IT and security leaders to not only protect their organizations but to prove the impact of their work," said Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP of Product at Automox. "Automox Analytics empowers teams with clear, actionable metrics that highlight their value, streamline operations, and drive continuous improvement across their IT environment."

With Automox Analytics, IT and security leaders can better measure outcomes, validate performance, and provide actionable insights, transforming the way they manage IT operations.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com

