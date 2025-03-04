Siteimprove Appoints Nayaki Nayyar as New Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned SaaS and Artificial Intelligence (AI) veteran joins Siteimprove to drive the next phase of

innovation and growth

BELLEVUE, Wash. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading AI-powered SaaS-platform for delivering digital content experiences that are compliant and accessible, today announced that Nayaki Nayyar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member.

Nayyar is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of deep industry experience in driving transformation, innovation and growth at large enterprise software companies. Most recently, as CEO at Securonix, she successfully led the company through rapid transformation and innovation to become one of largest unicorns to address cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations globally. Over the course of her career, she has driven significant growth at companies like Ivanti, SAP, and BMC Software, leading to strategic expansions and technological advancements. She also currently serves on the boards of Fortune 500 companies, TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) and Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA).

"When it comes to delivering impactful digital experiences, I believe having an AI-powered platform with strong accessibility, analytics and search engine optimization is key for enterprises to reach their revenue, reputation and compliance goals." said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer at Siteimprove. "I'm excited to be joining Siteimprove at this pivotal moment as we expand our accessibility capabilities with content intelligence, enabling customers to maximize reach and return on their digital assets."

"We are pleased to welcome Nayaki to Siteimprove," said Fredrik Näslund, Board member of Siteimprove and Partner and Head of Technology & Payments at Nordic Capital Advisors. "As a seasoned executive with a strong track record of leading companies through periods of rapid innovation and growth, there couldn't be a better time for Nayaki to be at the helm of Siteimprove building on its position as a leader in the industry with a series of new products coming to market in 2025."

Simultaneously, John Damgaard has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Siteimprove. Damgaard is a highly experienced software industry executive and board director. Most recently, John served as CEO of VelocityEHS, where he still serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Siteimprove:

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove empowers companies to deliver engaging, accessible and compliant digital experiences that not only perform, but matter. Today, clients spanning manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove's AI-powered platform to capture their users' attention, drive engagement, and adhere to the highest accessibility standards. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove represents a single, actionable source of truth for marketing teams of every size and scale, from Series A to the largest global enterprises. Siteimprove is majority owned by Nordic Capital.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Services & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested c. EUR 26 billion in close to 150 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution II with EUR 2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. www.nordiccapital.com.

