Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Part C, a national health insurance brokerage specializing in Medicare and individual health insurance, announces its official launch with an innovative partnership model. The company differentiates itself from traditional Medicare agents who set up enrollment booths during open enrollment periods. Instead, Part C has developed strategic alliances with financial advisory firms, insurance brokerages, and pharmacies to provide Medicare expertise where beneficiaries already have established relationships.

Ryan George, VP of Part C

"Most Medicare agents are essentially setting up booths and hoping people walk by during enrollment periods," said Ryan George, Vice President of Part C. "We've taken a completely different approach by partnering with trusted advisors and service providers who already have relationships with the Medicare- eligible population. This allows us to be a valuable resource for both the partners and their clients."

The company has secured partnerships with multiple financial advisory firms, assisted/senior living centers, as well as other insurance firms who don't provide health insurance advice. Even having partnership conversations with some of the largest publicly traded grocery store chains in America, to help serve their pharmacy customers. These strategic relationships create a unique distribution channel that serves Medicare beneficiaries across all economic backgrounds.

"When we partner with these organizations, we're just a value-add for their clients," explained Ryan. "There aren't a lot of people that specialize solely in Medicare, let alone people that have large agencies or financial firms who even know somebody that truly specializes in this area."

Part C's approach is particularly effective because Medicare is federally regulated, meaning brokers receive the same commission regardless of which plan a client chooses. This regulation creates an environment where education and client needs can truly come first.

"In my former world of estate planning, we'd be at conference tables, and if clients didn't do what we proposed, I didn't get paid," Ryan noted. "Now, with everything being federally regulated, we get paid the same commission no matter how much or little the client is paying in premium. All we're there to do is educate and guide, which makes our meetings feel less like a sale and more like a seminar."

The company specializes in breaking down complex Medicare options into digestible information, a skill Ryan developed during his previous career in estate planning and financial advising.

"When you're 24 sitting in on meetings with business owners worth nine figures about what they should be doing financially, you learn quickly how to take complex information and break it down," said George. "That's invaluable for what we do today with Medicare, which happens to be the most complex part of the health insurance market."

The Medicare space has become an increasingly attractive target for private equity investment, positioning Part C for potential growth as it continues to expand its partnership network.

About Part C

Part C is a certified nationally licensed health insurance brokerage firm specializing in all things health insurance related. The company provides guidance on all aspects of health insurance, from individual health/dental/vision to Medicare to ICHRAs to large group health insurance plans. Part C serves clients across all economic backgrounds, breaking down complex healthcare choices into clear, actionable information. For more information, visit needpartc.com.

