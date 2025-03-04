EQUALS Global Partnership Unveils Bold New Vision and Mission to Achieve Digital Gender Equality by 2035

100 million women and girls to actively join the digital economy within the next decade

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQUALS Global Partnership for Gender Equality in the Digital Age reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and girls in the digital world with the launch of its new mission today at MWC25 Barcelona.

This strengthened commitment by the founding partners of EQUALS consisting of the International Telecommunication Union, the International Trade Centre, UN Women, UN University and the GSMA sets an ambitious goal: achieving digital gender equality by 2035.

The EQUALS Global Partnership - a coalition of international organisations, governments, corporations, academic institutions, non-profits, and community organisations worldwide - is intensifying efforts to bridge the gender digital divide.

Empowering Women and Girls Through Digital Innovation

The new EQUALS vision puts women and girls at the centre of digital transformation at a time when technology, particularly AI, is evolving rapidly. By equipping them with digital skills, resources, and opportunities, EQUALS aims to empower 100 million women and girls within the next decade to become active contributors to the digital economy.

"As technology evolves faster than ever, successful digital transformation depends on women and girls being at the forefront of change," said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. "That's why a renewed focus on empowering women innovators and policymakers is driving the new EQUALS Global Partnership."

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, said: "The growth of AI and digital innovation presents unprecedented opportunities to build a more inclusive world. But without intentional action, women and girls risk being left behind. By reaffirming our mission, the EQUALS Global Partnership is ensuring that women and girls everywhere can fully participate in the digital economy, unlocking their potential and shaping the future of technology."

The partnership's work will be structured around thematic workstreams, each operating on a two-year cycle, ensuring flexibility to adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities. EQUALS partners and members will continue advocating for policy changes, fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, and launching targeted programmes to support women and girls in tech.

As part of its broader vision, EQUALS aligns its work with key global frameworks, including the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN Global Digital Compact, and the Beijing +30 Review Process Outcomes.

For more about the EQUALS Global Partnership, visit https://www.equalsintech.org/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equals-global-partnership-unveils-bold-new-vision-and-mission-to-achieve-digital-gender-equality-by-2035-302391803.html