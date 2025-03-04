Fortified Health Security: Fortified Launches First-of-Its-Kind Collaborative Space for Healthcare Cybersecurity

Healthcare's first dedicated cybersecurity Executive Briefing Center

Fortified Health Security, a four-time consecutive Best in KLAS managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in healthcare cybersecurity, proudly announces the launch of the industry's first dedicated cybersecurity Executive Briefing Center and expanded Threat Defense Center. This innovative space offers an immersive, hands-on experience where healthcare leaders can collaborate in person to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Located in in Nashville, Tennessee , the "Healthcare Capital of the U.S.," Fortified's Threat Defense Center and Executive Briefing Center (TDC/EBC) offers an unprecedented look behind the curtain of healthcare cybersecurity. Embedded in the heart of the healthcare ecosystem, this state-of-the-art facility goes beyond traditional security operations. It provides an exclusive, front-row seat to how Fortified's experts assess risks, direct proactive strategies, and safeguard patient data.

Most healthcare leaders never see a Security Operations Center (SOC) in action, but Fortified's expanded Threat Defense Center changes that narrative. It offers a rare opportunity to witness live threat monitoring, rapid alert escalation, and strategic defense planning; all orchestrated by cybersecurity experts dedicated to protecting your patients.

"With the launch of our Executive Briefing Center and expanded Threat Defense Center, Fortified is setting a new standard for cybersecurity collaboration in healthcare," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "We built more than a meeting space; we created a one-of-kind, in-person experience where strategy meets execution, empowering healthcare leaders to navigate the evolving threat landscape proactively."

Key features of our experience include:

In-person roundtables for strategic discussions and peer networking

Collaborative workshops to develop tailored cybersecurity solutions

Exclusive access to the only healthcare-specific Security Operations Center (SOC), where you can witness real-time threat defense and managed security services at work

Ready to experience a whole new level of partnership in Healthcare Cybersecurity? Schedule an in-person tour this spring at our headquarters in Nashville.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded numerous industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs that help clients leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. To learn more, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com .

